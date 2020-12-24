ParkinGo Reaches Market Cap of $455,824.79 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $455,824.79 and $45.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,042.12 or 0.99986836 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017299 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00059446 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

