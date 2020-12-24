Paul R. Auvil III Sells 24,480 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PFPT opened at $136.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.28. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.14.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

