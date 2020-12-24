Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,315. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

