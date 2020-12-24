Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex stock opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,258,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,092,000 after acquiring an additional 55,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.