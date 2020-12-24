Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 771.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Paychex by 144.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

