Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $513.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.70.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $464.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.79. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 153.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,000 shares of company stock worth $128,972,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,468,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

