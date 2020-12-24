PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut PaySign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.08.

Get PaySign alerts:

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. PaySign has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $235.01 million, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.36.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PaySign by 559.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.