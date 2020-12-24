Peculium (PCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $193,971.00

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Peculium has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $193,971.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peculium has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peculium token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00336887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Peculium is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io. Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peculium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

