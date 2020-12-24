PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Trading 7% Higher

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.22. 377,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 815,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised PEDEVCO from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 369,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,060.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PEDEVCO worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PEDEVCO Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

