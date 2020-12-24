Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $160.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTON. BidaskClub cut Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

PTON stock opened at $162.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.62. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $166.23.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $455,157.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,054.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $24,122,910.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,432,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,906 shares of company stock worth $88,922,927 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after buying an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after buying an additional 4,304,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

