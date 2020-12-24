PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.65

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.65 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 6540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,690,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $1,727,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,556,189. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

