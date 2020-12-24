Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Shares Down 1.1%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF) shares fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Peoples-Sidney Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

