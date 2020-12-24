Perion Network Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,587 put options on the company. This is an increase of 777% compared to the average volume of 181 put options.

Shares of PERI opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $406.38 million, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

