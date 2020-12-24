Perpetual Ltd Sells 182,136 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,412 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 182,136 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.53 and its 200 day moving average is $209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

