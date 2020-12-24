Perpetual Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004166 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.37 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00136998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00689596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00180817 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00372798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00099538 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,728,667 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.