Pfizer (PFE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) recently:

12/18/2020 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2020 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

12/11/2020 – Pfizer was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Pfizer was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Pfizer was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Pfizer was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/19/2020 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Pfizer was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pfizer beat Q3 estimates for earnings while missing the same for sales. It narrowed its 2020 guidance due to a slow pace of recovery from pandemic. Nonetheless, the Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo and the pending merger of Upjohn unit with Mylan will make Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines. The smaller Pfizer should see better revenue growth as the Lyrica loss of exclusivity (LOE) cliff will go away. Pfizer expects strong growth of key brands like Ibrance and Eliquis to drive sales in future quarters. The focus remains on the progress of its COVID-19 vaccine. However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Coronavirus-related business disruption hurt sales in Q2 and Q3. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far.”

10/28/2020 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 773,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,633,680. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $207.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

