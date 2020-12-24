Phantasma Energy Reaches Market Capitalization of $880,161.37 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $880,161.37 and approximately $13,001.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00137666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00677022 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00152684 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00371264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00064116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00095538 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 43,423,706 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io.

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.