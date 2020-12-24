Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.70

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 20400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PNP)

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

