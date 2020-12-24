Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -415.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,132,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ping Identity by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

