Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Trading Up 2.3%

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 2,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

Pinnacle Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBNK)

Pinnacle Bank provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, business sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

