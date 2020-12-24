Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Shares Down 2.2%

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.93. 50,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 100,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.19.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.57 million and a PE ratio of -44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$131.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3026876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s payout ratio is -185.64%.

In related news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$427,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,115,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,166,651.18.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.