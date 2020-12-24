Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 101.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,068 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises about 0.8% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $42,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 500.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $936,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,823,008 shares of company stock valued at $162,114,564 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

NYSE PINS opened at $72.99 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.