Piper Sandler Boosts Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $80.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

