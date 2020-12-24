Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 93.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 943,691 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,413,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,691,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after acquiring an additional 375,562 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

