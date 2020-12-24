Piper Sandler Weighs in on Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOUR. BidaskClub raised Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

FOUR opened at $71.86 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 623.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

