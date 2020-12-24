PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $19,795.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

