Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 1,347,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,297,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $62.92 million, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

