Polis (POLIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,391.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Polis has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00003934 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Polis has a total market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $33,391.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014150 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

