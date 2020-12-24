Polymath (POLY) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $38.61 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00466907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

