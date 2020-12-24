PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.62

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 451314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 5,396.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 26,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 93,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,759,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,604,000 after buying an additional 1,233,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 532,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyOne (NYSE:POL)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

