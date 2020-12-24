Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPOP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.22. Popular has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 512,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Popular by 796.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Popular by 0.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,363,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

