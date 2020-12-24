PotCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,212.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1,212.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.70 or 0.02587352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00458090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.99 or 0.01232433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.76 or 0.00647217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00023588 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00253981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00065587 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,318,071 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

