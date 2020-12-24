PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $766,673.72

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $766,673.72 and $146,839.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00333806 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade.

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

