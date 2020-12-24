PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Truist started coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Shares of PPD opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05. PPD has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $37.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PPD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $715,975.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Pellegrino sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $189,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,495 shares in the company, valued at $189,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in PPD by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

