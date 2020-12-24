PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of PRA Group worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PRA Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRAA. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,147 shares of company stock worth $673,975. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $47.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.44.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

