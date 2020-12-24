Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. Precigen has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $10.81.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares purchased 6,758,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,398,519 shares in the company, valued at $101,374,520.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,988 shares of company stock worth $223,114. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 557,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 72,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

