Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 66,065 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI)

Predictiv AI Inc provides software and solutions in the artificial intelligence and industrial internet of things markets in the United States and Canada. It offers real-time advanced artificial intelligence based predictive road condition weather analytics for government, insurance, agriculture, public safety, fleet management, and outdoor event industries.

