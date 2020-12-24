Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 63,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

