Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.00

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 4126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

PRRFY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered Premier Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 3.41.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

