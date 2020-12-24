PressOne Reaches Market Cap of $3.26 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One PressOne token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $3.26 million and $36,818.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PressOne Profile

PressOne is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PressOne is press.one. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

