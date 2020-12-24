Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRVL. ValuEngine cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prevail Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRVL opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $793.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.