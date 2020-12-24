Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.88. 22,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 41,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 80.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 82.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 29,068 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

