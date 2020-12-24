Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Shares Down 1.8%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 129,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 121,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Probe Metals in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

About Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF)

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 293 claims covering an area of 11,904 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as 2450260 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Probe Metals Inc in February 2015.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.