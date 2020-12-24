Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 1,876 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $77,272.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Jennifer Bealer sold 289 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $11,190.08.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $46,573.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Jennifer Bealer sold 280 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $8,405.60.

PGNY stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -36.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $883,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

