Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $11,190.08 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $11,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,735.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $77,272.44.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $46,573.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Jennifer Bealer sold 280 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $8,405.60.

Progyny stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.30.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth $978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth $474,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Progyny by 132.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 807.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

