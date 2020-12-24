ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

