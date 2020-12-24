ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 2,219,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,044,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 823.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 364,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 40,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 5,710.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

