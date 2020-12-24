Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSEC. BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -109.20 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.19%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

