PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Shares Down 1%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.32. 26,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 77,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTAIY)

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.