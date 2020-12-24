Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 917.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,484 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,058 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.7% in the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after buying an additional 90,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 89,142 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DECK opened at $295.55 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,941 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.39.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

